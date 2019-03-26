Kaizen Advisory LLC Sells 7,305 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Kaizen Advisory LLC decreased its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,351. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 88.45% and a negative return on equity of 411.89%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/kaizen-advisory-llc-sells-7305-shares-of-shell-midstream-partners-lp-shlx.html.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.