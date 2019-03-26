Kaizen Advisory LLC Sells 5,968 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Kaizen Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,805,000 after buying an additional 3,529,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,805,000 after buying an additional 3,529,226 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 5,610.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after buying an additional 1,779,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $43,007,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 1,477,605 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,761.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Valerie Toalson purchased 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $124.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

