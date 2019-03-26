Kaizen Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Neogen Co. (NEOG)

Kaizen Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NEOG traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

In other news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,815 shares of company stock worth $5,351,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

