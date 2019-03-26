K&S (SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Berenberg Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.48 ($23.82).

ETR SDF opened at €16.05 ($18.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. K&S has a 52 week low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 52 week high of €25.86 ($30.07). The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.93.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

