JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CME Group (CME) Price Target to $150.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.07.

NASDAQ CME opened at $164.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group has a twelve month low of $153.90 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $658,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,949 shares of company stock worth $7,885,404 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

