JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €26.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.29 ($39.87).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €25.77 ($29.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a 1 year high of €49.67 ($57.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

