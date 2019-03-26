JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Holdings Trimmed by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 92.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,064,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385,333 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 375.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 196,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.4615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

