Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.58. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $1.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

JLL traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.48. 232,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

