John Wood Group (WG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 550 ($7.19).

WG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded John Wood Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 757.73 ($9.90).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 496.70 ($6.49) on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -32.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,747.77 ($7,510.48). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £6,245.31 ($8,160.60).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

