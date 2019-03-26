JIYO (JIYOX) Price Reaches $0.0001

JIYO (CURRENCY:JIYOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, JIYO has traded flat against the US dollar. One JIYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. JIYO has a market cap of $1,927.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of JIYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JIYO Coin Profile

JIYO (CRYPTO:JIYOX) is a coin. JIYO’s total supply is 19,171,174 coins and its circulating supply is 16,471,892 coins. JIYO’s official website is www.jiyo.io . JIYO’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo

JIYO Coin Trading

JIYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JIYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JIYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JIYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

