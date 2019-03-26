Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SES SA (SGBAF)

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of SES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.55. SES has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communication solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. The company also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; satellite-enabled communications and network services for mobile and broadband customers; network infrastructure and services, and mobile backhaul solutions for telecom and mobile network operators; broadband connectivity solutions to maritime customers; satellite-enabled mobility solutions; network connection solutions to data, assets, and people for oil and gas, mining, hydro, and wind and solar energy companies; and critical connectivity solutions for defense, civil, and humanitarian operations.

