JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 508.60 ($6.65).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 479.80 ($6.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 300.20 ($3.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 539.40 ($7.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

