Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of JHC stock opened at A$1.46 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Japara Healthcare has a 52-week low of A$1.07 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of A$2.07 ($1.47). The company has a market capitalization of $390.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31.

Get Japara Healthcare alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Japara Healthcare Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (JHC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/japara-healthcare-ltd-plans-interim-dividend-of-0-03-jhc.html.

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Japara Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japara Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.