Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAG. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 571,851.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,070,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,532,000 after buying an additional 2,070,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $22,128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $24.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

