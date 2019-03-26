Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $165.03.

