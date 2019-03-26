Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 6,605,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 794,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 852,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

