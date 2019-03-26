Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.72% of Jack in the Box worth $34,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 267.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

WARNING: “Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-position-cut-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.