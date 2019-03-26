J.Jill Inc (JILL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. J.Jill posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other J.Jill news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in J.Jill by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 62,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in J.Jill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in J.Jill by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

