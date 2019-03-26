Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Receives $20.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.