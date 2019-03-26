Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

“Iterum reported 4Q18 financial results today. Mgmt reiterated guidance for top-line results from all three ongoing Phase 3 trials of sulopenem in 2H19 (complicated UTI, uncomplicated UTI, and complicated Intra- Abdominal Infections). We expect each trial to meet non-inferiority primary endpts, but acknowledge increased risk at reaching the secondary superiority endpt in the subset of patients w/ ciprofloxacin-resistant infections in the uUTI trial. Regardless, meeting primary non-inferiority endpts is sufficient for regulatory approval. The UTI market represents one of the most attractive opportunities in the antibiotic space due to absence of a sufficiently potent oral antibiotic coupled with a commercial opportunity that is large and primarily outside the hospital.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

