iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.6273 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

