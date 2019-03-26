iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 72,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

