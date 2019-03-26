iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Stake Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 544,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,043,000 after acquiring an additional 147,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $193.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $220.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

