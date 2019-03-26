iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $108.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/ishares-msci-kld-400-social-etf-dsi-holdings-trimmed-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Tarde Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.