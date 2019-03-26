Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 237.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,577,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 88,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, grace capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-stake-boosted-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.