iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

