iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 855.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,012,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185,120 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5,623.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,561,000 after buying an additional 2,097,154 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,254,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 1,077,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,747,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after buying an additional 956,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,442,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

