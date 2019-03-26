iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.97% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $55,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,014,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,628 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,594,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,263,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after buying an additional 59,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after buying an additional 115,358 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

