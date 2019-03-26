iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 11.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,564 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $695,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,505,000 after acquiring an additional 852,283 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 767,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.12. 20,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,882. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: “iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-is-peninsula-asset-management-inc-s-largest-position.html.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.