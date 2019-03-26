iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $125.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

