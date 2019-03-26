IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) Holdings Lifted by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 354,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 205,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRCP shares. Santander cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $693.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.17.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($4.60). The firm had revenue of $46.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 140.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

