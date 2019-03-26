IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

