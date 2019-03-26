IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Tops $23.78 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coineal and Bgogo. IoTeX has a market cap of $23.78 million and $1.17 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $717.12 or 0.18156955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,525,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.