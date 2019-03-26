Investors Sell Shares of Monster Beverage (MNST) on Strength (MNST)

Investors sold shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $57.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.21 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Monster Beverage had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Monster Beverage traded up $1.07 for the day and closed at $55.62

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $209,565,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 129,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

