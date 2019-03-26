Investors Sell Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Traders sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $404.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $718.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $313.66 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $0.25 for the day and closed at $117.91

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

The firm has a market cap of $901.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

