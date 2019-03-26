Investors Buy Shares of Western Digital (WDC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $68.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.33 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Western Digital had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Western Digital traded down ($0.81) for the day and closed at $47.08

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

