Investors Buy salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $291.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $231.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.54 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, salesforce.com had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded down ($1.48) for the day and closed at $159.40Specifically, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,707.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $1,894,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,929,819. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness After Insider Selling” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/investors-buy-salesforce-com-crm-on-weakness-after-insider-selling.html.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.