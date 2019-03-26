Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (AMER, BEI, CRST, DB1, DEB, DWNI, FERG, FEVR, GFRD, HEN3)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 26th:

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Get Amerisur Resources plc alerts:

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 305 ($3.99).

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €136.00 ($158.14) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Debenhams (LON:DEB) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €41.10 ($47.79) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,430 ($70.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,980 ($78.14).

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €96.00 ($111.63) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LiDCO Group (LON:LID) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €237.00 ($275.58) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ophir Energy Plc is an exploration company which focuses on oil and gas prospects primarily in Africa. Ophir Energy Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Pelatro (LON:PTRO) had its target price increased by FinnCap from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Quartix (LON:QTX) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

S & U (LON:SUS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 170 target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.