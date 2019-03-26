Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 161.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,008,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,165,000 after buying an additional 1,698,448 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 316,842.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,128,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,523,000 after buying an additional 7,125,785 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,496,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,194,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,364,000 after buying an additional 834,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,974,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,097,000 after buying an additional 162,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 504,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,635. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0978 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

