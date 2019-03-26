Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 448.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXB stock opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $121.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

