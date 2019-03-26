Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 80,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Intuit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.16.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $253.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $260.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

