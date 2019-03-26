International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $41.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. International Speedway has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). International Speedway had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. International Speedway’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in International Speedway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 58.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

