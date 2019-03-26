International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $316,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices.

