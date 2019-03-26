InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

IHG opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $67.17.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.