Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 4.0% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,194,124,000 after acquiring an additional 186,641 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 720,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/intel-co-intc-shares-sold-by-accurate-investment-solutions-inc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.