Insulet Co. (PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.64.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 27,349 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $2,571,626.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 4,826 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $386,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,009 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,441. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,965.00 and a beta of 1.60. Insulet has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.45 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

