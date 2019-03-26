Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Reaches $847,611.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $847,611.00 and approximately $46,796.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $717.29 or 0.18102351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

