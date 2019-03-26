Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Director Sells 3,440 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $219,781.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,128.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 162,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

