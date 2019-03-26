Insider Selling: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $13,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,197.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSTK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Overstock.com Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $588.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.48). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OSTK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Overstock.com to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

