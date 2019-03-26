Insider Buying: MyState Limited (MYS) Insider Purchases 11,972 Shares of Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) insider Warren Lee purchased 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.43 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,012.02 ($37,597.17).

MyState stock remained flat at $A$4.27 ($3.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. MyState Limited has a 52 week low of A$4.19 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of A$5.08 ($3.60).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. MyState’s payout ratio is 84.08%.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

